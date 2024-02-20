Labour finance reshuffle as Grant Robertson quits

Labour leader Chris Hipkins will this week announce a reshuffle, which may include Grant Robertson (right). Photo / Mark Mitchell

Mana MP Barbara Edmonds will take over the finance portfolio following Grant Robertson’s retirement to, Labour Leader Chris Hipkins said.

Former Finance Minister Mr Robertson is to become the new vice-chancellor of the University of Otago.

Mr Hipkins described Ms Edmonds as "a formidable Parliamentarian with experience across nine portfolios as Minister".

“She will be a fantastic Finance Spokesperson and I’m looking forward to working closely with her in this role."

Mr Robertson will finish at Parliament in March and take up the new role in July.

Labour leader Chris Hipkins faces some searching questions before caucus about his leadership, following a ten point plunge to 15 per cent in his preferred prime minister ranking in Monday night’s 1 News-Verrian poll.

Hipkins said he would not be resigning following the poll.

“I’m energised. I’m looking forward to the year ahead. There’s lots of challenges ahead of us. We’ve got a big job to rebuild the party after the election result last year, and that’s what I’ll be focused on,” Hipkins said.

“As this Coalition Government shows more and more that it is very big on repealing and very short on practical solutions and ideas, it’s important we have the right people in the right portfolios.