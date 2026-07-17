Large police presence in Foxton after critical-injury assault

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Armed police have swarmed the North Island town of Foxton in pursuit of a person allegedly involved in a serious assault in a township 50 minutes further north.

Emergency services were called to reports of an assault in Whangaehu about 11.50am.

Inspector Phil Ward said the victim was taken to hospital in a critical condition and the alleged offender left the address before officers arrived.

Police pursued the vehicle to Foxton and armed police and a dog unit were making inquiries to locate the person, he said.

Ward said Foxton residents could expected to see an increase police presence in the area while their inquiries continued.

Earlier locals told RNZ they had seen a dozen police cars with lights and sirens on in Foxton.

Residents said they had seen about six police cars with lights and sirens on since 1pm on Friday.

Local man Paul said he saw at least five cop cars "flying past" on State Highway 1 heading south toward Foxton.

Another local said they saw about 12 police cars past the Foxton Race Course on Bergin Rd.

At about 2pm a Foxton resident said a helicopter was flying over an area of SH1 just north of the town.

"It's done a big circle and it's coming back around. It's going very slowly, hovering."

A motorist travelling south through Foxton told RNZ there was "a large police event unfolding" just north of the town.

They said the armed offenders squad, a police helicopter and at least 10 police cars were visible.

They said SH1 was open.