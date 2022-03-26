Lotto: $28m won in Auckland, 166k in Dunedin

One lucky Aucklander is $28 million richer tonight after winning the jackpot Lotto Powerball draw.

The winning ticket was sold at Meg Star in Auckland. The prize is made up of $28 million from Powerball First Division and $166,667 from Lotto First Division.

The First Division prize was shared with five others, including someone who purchased their ticket from Countdown Dunedin.

Tonight’s winner is the third Kiwi to win big with Powerball in 2022, and comes just over a month after a Wellington player won $8.5 million.