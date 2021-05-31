Lucky escape after tree falls on car

One motorist in Christchurch had a lucky escape on Monday morning after a tree fell on the car they were driving.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said firefighters were called to the incident on Hoon Hay Rd near the intersection with Maryhill Ave about 10.02am.

The spokesperson said the tree fell on the car in Hoon Hay as the city continues to be battered by heavy rain and high wind.

There was one occupant in the car at the time the tree fell but they managed to get out safely and were not hurt.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand is working with contractors to clear the tree off the road. The road is open.

- By Samantha Mythen