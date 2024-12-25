Luxon family's Christmas tradition

Christopher, Amanda, Olivia and William Luxon in their matching pyjamas on Christmas Eve. Photo: X

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and his family have shared a photo of their Christmas Eve tradition - festive pyjamas and a movie.

Luxon, his wife Amanda and their two children, Olivia, 23, and William, 25, dressed in green PJs this Christmas after they wore red pyjamas last year.

“Christmas pyjamas and Christmas movies," Luxon said in a social media post.

The Luxon family celebrated Christmas last year in their red PJs. Photo: Instagram

"Keeping our tradition going. Happy Christmas everyone."

Their Christmas movie of choice in the past has been the classic Love Actually, which features Hugh Grant in the role of the UK prime minister.