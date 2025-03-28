Man charged over Auckland uni crash that injured pedestrians

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A 20-year-old man faces drug-related charges after a car mounted the footpath at the University of Auckland, hitting a group of pedestrians.
Three people were hospitalised after the incident on Monday, including a university staff member.
Police earlier charged the man with three counts of careless driving causing injury.
Five more charges were laid on Friday, including possessing a psychoactive substance that was not an approved product and possessing utensils for cannabis.
He was also charged with two counts of operating a vehicle carelessly.