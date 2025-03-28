Man charged over Auckland uni crash that injured pedestrians

Three people were hospitalised after a car mounted the footpath at the University of Auckland. Photo: RNZ / Calvin Samuel

A 20-year-old man faces drug-related charges after a car mounted the footpath at the University of Auckland, hitting a group of pedestrians.

Three people were hospitalised after the incident on Monday, including a university staff member.

Police earlier charged the man with three counts of careless driving causing injury.

Five more charges were laid on Friday, including possessing a psychoactive substance that was not an approved product and possessing utensils for cannabis.

He was also charged with two counts of operating a vehicle carelessly.