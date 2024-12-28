Marokopa missing: Reward higher than search costs

Clockwise from top left: Tom Phillips, Jayda Phillips, Ember Phillips and Maverick Callam-Phillips Photo: Supplied / NZ Police

Police in Waikato have offered more in reward money earlier this year than they have spent in their search for missing Marokopa man Tom Phillips and his children.

The police have spent just shy of $50,600 hunting for Phillips and his children Jayda, Ember, and Maverick, who haven't been seen since December 2021.

Police announced an $80,000 reward for information leading to the safe return of the children in June.

The reward was to be shared out if there was more than one claimant, and Phillips himself was not eligible to claim the cash.

The offer was to remain up until 25 June 2024.

Immunity against prosecution would also be considered for anyone who has committed an offence in assisting Tom Phillips if they provided information or evidence that led to the location and safe return of the children.

Their location was unknown but was thought to be in the King Country or Waitomo District.

Data revealed to RNZ through OIA shows costs have been recorded from August 2023.

The search has cost $50,593 as of 5 December 2024, with $34,341 going towards internal travel, and $4,721 on renting equipment.

Renting the Eagle helicopter for the search has cost $4,192.

Other costs included transport, photocopying, and other specialist fees.

Police also recorded computer costs, photocopying costs, and $153 spent at McDonald's fast food restaurant in Ōtorohanga.

A police spokesperson told RNZ it was extremely difficult to produce an accurate cost for staff deployment due to the number of staff, work groups and various stages that they have been deployed.

Phillips' father, Neville Phillips, spoke out in November for the first time since his son and grandchildren went missing.

He believed there was only one way for the manhunt to end.

"There's one conclusion," Neville Phillips told Stuff from his King Country home.

"Just leave [Tom] alone, walk away."

Neville Phillips explained his discontent with how the disappearance of his son and grandchildren has been reported and said there is more to the story than what has been revealed.