Massive crack appears on Hawke's Bay farm

Matt Holden said there had been a lot of rain in Ongaonga, but the land looked more like it had moved due to an earthquake, rather than a slip.
"It was a relief that it hadn't damaged any fences or stock, and I thought, 'Wow, this is pretty cool.' It looked like a big gaping crack and it got my blood flowing. I couldn't help myself and crawled to the edge to have a look."
He described it as being like a hot knife through butter that created a 20m-deep crack which could have three truck-and-trailers stacked in it.
"So farming duties can be carried on and life is back to normal, apart from a lot of interest in my new crack."
He said fortunately no cattle were in the paddock at the time, and the area had been fenced off.