Minister sorry for telling worker to 'f*** off ... loser'

Andrew Bayly. Photo: RNZ

Minister for Small Business and Manufacturing Andrew Bayly has apologised for his conduct after a complaint that he repeatedly called a worker "a loser" and swore at him while on a business visit.

An employee at a business formally complained after the visit, saying Bayly told him to "f*** off" and repeatedly called him a loser, making an 'L' with his fingers on his forehead.

Bayly, an MP in Christopher Luxon's National Party, said his comments were intended in "a light-hearted manner" but he accepted they caused unintentional offence.

"I obviously got this completely wrong, and I have unreservedly apologised to the person concerned ... I take responsibility for the situation, and I am sorry.

"I regret my actions. They fall well short of the behaviour expected of a minister, and what I expect of myself. I have also apologised to the prime minister, and given him my assurance it will not happen again."

In a separate statement, Prime Minister Luxon said he was disappointed in Bayly's conduct but continued to hold confidence in him.

"He fell well short of the professional standards of behaviour I expect from ministers. He has apologised, both to the person concerned and to me, and has given me his assurances that it won't happen again."

The complaint letter released by Bayly

"I am writing to formally lodge a complaint regarding the unacceptable behaviour | experienced at the hands of Andrew Bayly during his ministerial visit on OCT-24. This encounter left me feeling degraded, embarrassed, and deeply disrespected in front of my colleagues. The emotional impact of the incident is significant, and | believe it is important to bring this to your attention so that appropriate action can be taken.

When Andrew Bayly was introduced to me, one of the first things he asked was why I was still at work. Histone was dismissive, and he proceeded to say, “Take a bottle of wine and go home, go on, go home...take some wine and fuck off.”

His behaviour and the way he spoke to me suggested that he had been drinking prior to arriving, which made the situation even more uncomfortable. Certainly not the demeanour one would expect from a representative of the New Zealand Government. As he stepped closer, invading my personal space until we were shoulder to shoulder, Andrew again questioned why | was still working, noting that no one else was on the warehouse floor. What followed next was both shocking and humiliating. He called me a “loser” repeatedly, saying the reason | was still at work was because | am a “loser.”

He turned to the group of people with him at the time, including my boss, the Minister’s assistant, marketing staff, and employees, and formed an ‘L’ with his fingers on his forehead.

He then continued to call me a “loser,” over and over, clearly trying to amuse the group at my expense.| felt angered and powerless in that moment, made to feel like | was the object of ridicule in front of my peers. It was degrading to be insulted in such a personal way, and | was left feeling embarrassed. Being called a loser, repeatedly, by someone in a position of authority, and being made a laughing stock in front of my colleagues, was an experience that no one should have to endure."