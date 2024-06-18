More NZ support for monitoring North Korea

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon. Photo: RNZ

New Zealand will send a Defence Force frigate and planes to military bases in Japan to help support the monitoring of sanctions on North Korea.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon revealed the ramping-up of New Zealand's part in the monitoring at a visit to Yokosuka Naval Base in Tokyo during his three-day trip today.

He told reporters that New Zealand would, for the first time, send a navy ship, HMNZS Aotearoa, to North Asia every year to assist the sanctions monitoring regime run by the United Nations Security Council.

It would also deploy P8 aircraft there more frequently over the coming years.

"This is a real uplift in the number of assets we're deploying to support this vital mission" which was crucial for the Indo-Pacific region, Luxon said.

"This is about us meeting our obligations and actually saying these are values that we stand up for. We want to work with like-minded and multi-lateral organisations.

"The UN sanctions regime on North Korea is really important."

The commitment will last until September 2026.

Luxon started his trade mission programme with a full business delegation in tow this morning.

He said New Zealand was "proud of its part in the Security Council sanctions regime on North Korea which our country has been part of since 2018".

It was part of efforts to get North Korea to give up its nuclear activities.

An Anzac class frigate will deploy in 2026 and a P8 aircraft will deploy twice a year in 2025-26.

