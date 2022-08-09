Murder charge after woman found dead in Cambridge

Police at the scene in Cambridge. Photo: Mike Scott

A man has been charged with murder after a woman was found dead at a Waikato property.

Police responded to reports of a homicide in Cambridge about 1.20am yesterday and found the woman dead at an address in Richmond St.

The 42-year-old man is due to appear in the Hamilton District Court today.

"Police wish to thank members of the public who provided information that assisted Police as the incident unfolded yesterday," a police spokesperson said.

Yesterday, the investigation spanned into Te Aroha as police worked to locate the alleged offender.

Richmond St was cordoned off in the early hours of the morning and road checks were carried out in Te Aroha.

Motorists travelling near Te Aroha were also advised not to pick up hitchhikers.

A man was arrested later that afternoon, and was speaking to police.

"We know this was a distressing incident for our Te Aroha and Cambridge communities and we want to thank them for their understanding while we made inquiries to locate him," a statement from police read.

"The community should expect to see an increased police presence while staff continue the investigation into the woman's death."

A scene examination at the Richmond St address, where the woman was found, was being carried out yesterday.