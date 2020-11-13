Napier flooding: More than 100 homes unihabitable

Photo: RNZ

The state of emergency in Napier will be lifted at 6pm tonight, the mayor says.

At a media briefing in Napier at 2pm afternoon, mayor Kirsten Wise confirmed the end of the state of emergency.

Civil Defence said just over 100 homes had been deemed uninhabitable, out of a total 449 properties assessed so far.

Meanwhile, hundreds of people affected by the Napier floods are getting food parcels delivered by local iwi volunteers.

A makeshift depot set up at Greenmeadows Community Hall yesterday is now packed with donations from supermarkets, food producers, schools and other organisations.

Te Whanganui A Orotu chair Hori Reti said the iwi was working with Civil Defence, the city council and the Ministry for Social Development to prioritise those in need.

"We'll be delivering the food to the homes ... the last thing that they need is to worry about having to go out of their way to go grab something that is a necessity to them at this time.

Reti says the iwi also has teams on the ground at affected schools and in the community, working to clean up flood damage.

"Cleaning up the properties will be the next task, but certainly we're here to nurture the wellbeing and welfare of the families.

"We're worried about the stress levels and anxiety that's happening at the moment."