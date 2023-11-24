New Cabinet line-up: Who gets what?

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
ACT and New Zealand First will each have one Parliamentary Under-Secretary.
National Cabinet Ministers
Christopher Luxon: Prime Minister, Minister for National Security and Intelligence, Minister Responsible for Ministerial Services
Nicola Willis: Finance Minister, Public Service Minister, Minister for Social Investment, Associate Minister of Climate Change
Chris Bishop: Housing Minister, Infrastructure Minister, Minister for RMA Reform, Minister for Sport and Recreation, Leader of the House, Associate Finance Minister
Shane Reti: Health Minister, Pacific Peoples Minister
Simeon Brown: Minister for Energy, Local Government, Transport, Auckland, Deputy leader of the House
Erica Stanford: Minister of Education, Immigration
Paul Goldsmith: Minister of Arts, Culture and Heritage, Justice, State-owned Enterprises, Treaty of Waitangi Negotiations
Louise Upston: Minister for Community and Voluntary Sector, Social Development and Employment, Child Poverty Reduction
Judith Collins: Attorney-General, Minister of Defence, Digitising Government, the GCSB and NZSIS, Science, Innovation and Technology, Space, and lead coordination Minister for the Government's response to the Royal Commission's Report into the Terrorist Attack on the Christchurch Mosques
Mark Mitchell: Minister of Correction, Emergency Management and Recovery, Police
Todd McClay: Minister of Agriculture, Forestry, Hunting and Fishing, Trade and Associate Minister of Foreign Affairs
Tama Potaka: Minister of Conservation, Māori-Crown relations, Māori Development, Whānau Ora, Associate Minister of Housing
Matt Doocey: Minister for ACC, Mental Health, Tourism and Hospitality, Youth, Associate Minister of health and Transport
Melissa Lee: Minister for Economic Development, Ethnic Communities, Media and Communications, Associate ACC Minister
Act NZ Cabinet Ministers
David Seymour: Deputy Prime Minister from May 31, 2025, Minister for Regulation, Associate Minister of Education (partnership schools), Finance and Health (Pharmac)
Nicole McKee: Minister for Courts, Associate Minister of Justice (Firearms)
NZ First Cabinet Ministers
Winston Peters: Deputy Prime Minister (until May 31, 2025), Minister of Foreign Affairs, Minister for Racing
Shane Jones: Minister for Oceans and Fisheries, Regional Development, Resources, Associate Minister of Finance, Energy
Casey Costello: Minister of Customs, Seniors, Associate Minister of Health, Immigration, and Police
Outside Cabinet:
National:
Simon Watts: Minister of Climate Change, Revenue
Penny Simmonds: Minister for Disability issues, the Environment, Tertiary Education and Skills, Associate Minister for Social Development and Employment
Chris Penk: Minister for Building and Construction, Land Information, Veterans, Associate Minister of Defence, Associate Minister of Immigration
Nicola Grigg: Minister of State for trade, Minister for Women, Associate Minister of Agriculture (horticulture)
Andrew Bayly: Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, Small Business and Manufacturing, Statistics
Act:
Andrew Hoggard: Minister for Biosecurity, Food Safety, Associate Minister of Agriculture (Animal Welfare, Skills), Associate Environment
Simon Court: Parliamentary Under-Secretary for the Minister for Infrastructure, and RMA Reform
NZ First:
Mark Patterson: Minister for Rural Communities, Associate Minister of Agriculture
Jenny Marcroft: Parliamentary Under-Secretary to the Minister for Media and Communications