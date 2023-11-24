Friday, 24 November 2023

New Cabinet line-up: Who gets what?

    National Party deputy leader Nicola Willis Photo: RNZ
    The new Cabinet of the usual 20 ministers will have 14 from National, and three each from Act and NZ First. National will have five ministers outside Cabinet, with two from Act and one from New Zealand First.

    ACT and New Zealand First will each have one Parliamentary Under-Secretary.

    National Cabinet Ministers

    Christopher Luxon: Prime Minister, Minister for National Security and Intelligence, Minister Responsible for Ministerial Services

    Nicola Willis: Finance Minister, Public Service Minister, Minister for Social Investment, Associate Minister of Climate Change

    Chris Bishop: Housing Minister, Infrastructure Minister, Minister for RMA Reform, Minister for Sport and Recreation, Leader of the House, Associate Finance Minister

    Shane Reti: Health Minister, Pacific Peoples Minister

    Simeon Brown: Minister for Energy, Local Government, Transport, Auckland, Deputy leader of the House

    Erica Stanford: Minister of Education, Immigration

    Paul Goldsmith: Minister of Arts, Culture and Heritage, Justice, State-owned Enterprises, Treaty of Waitangi Negotiations

    Louise Upston: Minister for Community and Voluntary Sector, Social Development and Employment, Child Poverty Reduction

    Judith Collins: Attorney-General, Minister of Defence, Digitising Government, the GCSB and NZSIS, Science, Innovation and Technology, Space, and lead coordination Minister for the Government's response to the Royal Commission's Report into the Terrorist Attack on the Christchurch Mosques

    Mark Mitchell: Minister of Correction, Emergency Management and Recovery, Police

    Todd McClay: Minister of Agriculture, Forestry, Hunting and Fishing, Trade and Associate Minister of Foreign Affairs

    Tama Potaka: Minister of Conservation, Māori-Crown relations, Māori Development, Whānau Ora, Associate Minister of Housing

    Matt Doocey: Minister for ACC, Mental Health, Tourism and Hospitality, Youth, Associate Minister of health and Transport

    Melissa Lee: Minister for Economic Development, Ethnic Communities, Media and Communications, Associate ACC Minister

    Act NZ Cabinet Ministers

    David Seymour: Deputy Prime Minister from May 31, 2025, Minister for Regulation, Associate Minister of Education (partnership schools), Finance and Health (Pharmac)

    Act's new deputy leader Brooke van Velden. Photo: supplied
    Brooke van Velden: Minister of Internal Affairs, Workplace Relations and Safety

    Nicole McKee: Minister for Courts, Associate Minister of Justice (Firearms)

    NZ First Cabinet Ministers

    Winston Peters: Deputy Prime Minister (until May 31, 2025), Minister of Foreign Affairs, Minister for Racing

    Shane Jones: Minister for Oceans and Fisheries, Regional Development, Resources, Associate Minister of Finance, Energy

    Casey Costello: Minister of Customs, Seniors, Associate Minister of Health, Immigration, and Police

    Outside Cabinet:

    National:

    Simon Watts: Minister of Climate Change, Revenue

    Penny Simmonds: Minister for Disability issues, the Environment, Tertiary Education and Skills, Associate Minister for Social Development and Employment

    Chris Penk: Minister for Building and Construction, Land Information, Veterans, Associate Minister of Defence, Associate Minister of Immigration

    Nicola Grigg: Minister of State for trade, Minister for Women, Associate Minister of Agriculture (horticulture)

    Andrew Bayly: Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, Small Business and Manufacturing, Statistics

    Act:

    Andrew Hoggard: Minister for Biosecurity, Food Safety, Associate Minister of Agriculture (Animal Welfare, Skills), Associate Environment

    Minister for Children Karen Chhour. File photo
    Karen Chhour: Minister for Children, Minister for the prevention of Family and Sexual Violence

    Simon Court: Parliamentary Under-Secretary for the Minister for Infrastructure, and RMA Reform

    NZ First:

    Mark Patterson: Minister for Rural Communities, Associate Minister of Agriculture

    Jenny Marcroft: Parliamentary Under-Secretary to the Minister for Media and Communications

    RNZ