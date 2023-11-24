New Cabinet line-up: Who gets what?

New Finance Minister Nicola Willis Photo: RNZ

The new Cabinet of the usual 20 ministers will have 14 from National, and three each from Act and NZ First. National will have five ministers outside Cabinet, with two from Act and one from New Zealand First.

ACT and New Zealand First will each have one Parliamentary Under-Secretary.

National Cabinet Ministers

Christopher Luxon: Prime Minister, Minister for National Security and Intelligence, Minister Responsible for Ministerial Services

Nicola Willis: Finance Minister, Public Service Minister, Minister for Social Investment, Associate Minister of Climate Change

Chris Bishop: Housing Minister, Infrastructure Minister, Minister for RMA Reform, Minister for Sport and Recreation, Leader of the House, Associate Finance Minister

Shane Reti: Health Minister, Pacific Peoples Minister

Simeon Brown: Minister for Energy, Local Government, Transport, Auckland, Deputy leader of the House

Erica Stanford: Minister of Education, Immigration

Paul Goldsmith: Minister of Arts, Culture and Heritage, Justice, State-owned Enterprises, Treaty of Waitangi Negotiations

Louise Upston: Minister for Community and Voluntary Sector, Social Development and Employment, Child Poverty Reduction

Judith Collins: Attorney-General, Minister of Defence, Digitising Government, the GCSB and NZSIS, Science, Innovation and Technology, Space, and lead coordination Minister for the Government's response to the Royal Commission's Report into the Terrorist Attack on the Christchurch Mosques

Mark Mitchell: Minister of Correction, Emergency Management and Recovery, Police

Todd McClay: Minister of Agriculture, Forestry, Hunting and Fishing, Trade and Associate Minister of Foreign Affairs

Tama Potaka: Minister of Conservation, Māori-Crown relations, Māori Development, Whānau Ora, Associate Minister of Housing

Matt Doocey: Minister for ACC, Mental Health, Tourism and Hospitality, Youth, Associate Minister of health and Transport

Melissa Lee: Minister for Economic Development, Ethnic Communities, Media and Communications, Associate ACC Minister

Act NZ Cabinet Ministers

David Seymour: Deputy Prime Minister from May 31, 2025, Minister for Regulation, Associate Minister of Education (partnership schools), Finance and Health (Pharmac)

Minister of Internal Affairs Brooke van Velden. Photo: supplied

Minister of Internal Affairs, Workplace Relations and Safety

Nicole McKee: Minister for Courts, Associate Minister of Justice (Firearms)

NZ First Cabinet Ministers

Winston Peters: Deputy Prime Minister (until May 31, 2025), Minister of Foreign Affairs, Minister for Racing

Shane Jones: Minister for Oceans and Fisheries, Regional Development, Resources, Associate Minister of Finance, Energy

Casey Costello: Minister of Customs, Seniors, Associate Minister of Health, Immigration, and Police

Outside Cabinet:

National:

Simon Watts: Minister of Climate Change, Revenue

Penny Simmonds: Minister for Disability issues, the Environment, Tertiary Education and Skills, Associate Minister for Social Development and Employment

Chris Penk: Minister for Building and Construction, Land Information, Veterans, Associate Minister of Defence, Associate Minister of Immigration

Nicola Grigg: Minister of State for trade, Minister for Women, Associate Minister of Agriculture (horticulture)

Andrew Bayly: Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, Small Business and Manufacturing, Statistics

Act:

Andrew Hoggard: Minister for Biosecurity, Food Safety, Associate Minister of Agriculture (Animal Welfare, Skills), Associate Environment

Minister for Children Karen Chhour. File photo

Minister for Children, Minister for the prevention of Family and Sexual Violence

Simon Court: Parliamentary Under-Secretary for the Minister for Infrastructure, and RMA Reform

NZ First:

Mark Patterson: Minister for Rural Communities, Associate Minister of Agriculture

Jenny Marcroft: Parliamentary Under-Secretary to the Minister for Media and Communications