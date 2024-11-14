NZME proposes cutting community newspapers

Photo: NZ Herald

NZME is proposing to shut down 14 of its community newspapers.

Local papers on the chopping block include the more than 100-year-old Te Awamutu Courier.

In an email seen by RNZ, the media company said its community publication network was no longer profitable.

"Unfortunately, our community publication network has suffered a decline in advertising.

"This morning we shared a proposal with our community teams that would see us closing 14 of our community print publications.

"Although NZME has performed well, we are not immune to the impacts of a weaker market."

It said the Waikato Herald and The Weekend Sun would not be included in the cuts.

"The Waikato Herald is not included in the proposal as it is a section within the NZ Herald and part of our core subscriber value proposition in the Waikato.

"The Weekend Sun is not included because of its scale, reach, digital offering, and potential to consolidate audiences and revenues."

The publications included in the proposal are:

Hauraki Coromandel Post

Katikati Advertiser

Te Puke Times

Taupō and Tūrangi Herald

Napier Courier

Hastings Leader

CHB Mail

Bush Telegraph

Stratford Press

Whanganui Midweek

Manawatū Guardian

Horowhenua Chronicle

Kāpiti News