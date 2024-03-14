Palmerston North pupil spits near Seymour

Associate education minister David Seymour got a hostile reception from some pupils at Freyberg High School. Photo: RNZ

A pupil spat on the ground in front of ACT leader David Seymour during a school visit in Palmerston North.

Seymour was visiting Freyberg High School on Thursday in his role as associate education minister.

A video shared online showed students performing the haka Ka Mate as he came outside.

At the conclusion of the haka, a student holding a tino rangatiratanga flag approached Seymour and spat at the ground by his feet.

In another video, students could be heard screaming "f... you".

School staff could be seen creating a human barrier between the pupils and Seymour.

Students then followed him to his Crown car.

Seymour had gone to Freyberg to meet with school leaders about "the impressive work they're doing around attendance", he said.

"Some of the students got over-excited as I left, perhaps seeing a politician they recognised and egging each other on, but I thought their haka was actually good."

The spit did not hit him, he said.

He had spoken to the principal and was happy to visit the school again.

"This time I was only scheduled to meet with staff, but I'd welcome the opportunity to meet the students properly next time and the principal says they're very open to that."

Freyberg High School has been contacted for comment.

Seymour has come under fire in recent weeks for his plan to review the Ka Ora, Ka Ako programme, which provides free lunches to more than 220,000 students throughout the country.

According to its website, Freyberg has been a part of the programme since October 2021.

Seymour also faced opposition at the Waitangi Treaty Grounds this year, with the biggest challenge being lain down for him during the pōwhiri.

The other politicians were only greeted by one kaiwero (warrior), but Seymour had to face a group.

Seymour was also heckled by spectators while giving his speech at Waitangi, with some calling on him to sit down.

* RNZ has chosen to not republish video of the incident as it would identify minors