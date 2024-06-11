Tuesday, 11 June 2024

4.35 pm

Pedestrian hit by car in Christchurch

    Emergency services are responding to a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on Rolleston Drive, Christchurch.

    A police spokesperson said the incident happened near Kidman St, Rolleston.

    The crash was reported about 3.15pm.

    "The Serious Crash Unit has been advised," the spokesperson said. 

    The road is blocked and diversions are being put in place, motorists are advised to take an alternate route.