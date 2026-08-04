A person has been arrested after reports a stolen car hit a group of cyclists, with five people hurt.

A dog was also killed at the scene during the incident in the Auckland suburb of Epsom.

A 49-year-old man has been arrested, though exact charges are still being confirmed.

What happened, according to police

Cordons remain in place while investigators continue to piece together exactly what has taken place.

At around 7.05am, Police said they were called to reports of a serious assault at the intersection of Ranfurly Road and Manukau Road.

Several damaged vehicles were in the crash area. Photo: RNZ

Acting Detective Inspector Craig Bolton, Auckland City CIB, said a man approached a female victim and without warning assaulted her, causing bruising to her face, head and upper body.

"A member of the public stopped to assist the victim, before this offender has stolen the good Samaritan's vehicle," he says.

"The offender then fled in the stolen vehicle, hitting several vehicles before striking three cyclists who were riding on Manukau Road."

The three cyclists have since been transported to Auckland City Hospital with critical, serious and moderate injuries.

After crashing the vehicle, the offender exited and approached another member of the public, who was walking her dogs at the time.

Several smashed vehicles could be seen inside a police cordon. Photo: RNZ

"The offender has subjected one of the dogs to a violent assault, and sadly the dog has died at the scene," acting Detective Inspector Bolton says.

"This has all taken place in full view of the public going about their morning commute."

Five patients were at the scene when Hato Hone St John arrived, a spokesperson confirmed.

Three were taken to hospital, one in critical condition, another with serious injuries and a third in a moderate condition.

Two other people were treated at the scene.

‘Crazy’ sound

Several smashed vehicles could be seen inside a police cordon, along with a crumpled bicycle next to a red puffer jacket.

Petrol station worker Manthan Patel said he heard a "crazy" sound before he witnessed a man driving a car crash into another vehicle.

He said the man then got out of the car and attacked a dog.

A staff member at Forbes Homemade Gourmet in Ranfurly Rd told RNZ she had seen the incident unfold.

"There was a guy shouting in the streets next to where I'm working. It seemed as though he had no pants on."

She was worried that he could enter the workplace, so decided to call police.

Soon after, customers told cafe staff that the man had crashed a car and punched a woman, she said.

A cordon put in place around the area had caused "bumper to bumper traffic" in the area, but it was now clearing, she said.

Another witness told the New Zealand Herald they saw the man fighting with a woman at the intersection of Manukau Rd and Mt St John Ave, where he "threw punches", knocking the woman to the ground and stealing her keys.

After taking off in an old SUV and damaging nearby vehicles, the witness told the Herald the man drove into a group of cyclists "hitting one and sending them flying over the top of the car".

Another witness told the Herald he saw a man wandering around with "no pants, a T-shirt and scarf on".

A worker at Steam wand cafe just outside the Manukau Rd cordon said they heard a man screaming about 7am, followed by the screams of a woman. Police sped past the cafe soon after.

A cordon was in place in Manukau Rd between Ranfurly Rd and Queen Mary Ave. Photo: RNZ

A cordon is in place on Manukau Rd between Ranfurly Rd and Queen Mary Ave.

"This was an incredibly violent event which has unfolded very quickly. We acknowledge it has impacted many innocent people who were just going about their mornings," acting Bolton says.

"Police are aware many people witnessed this incident, and we are appealing to the public for information and dashcam footage to come forward."

Campbell Cres is closed to Puriri Dr.

Drivers have contacted RNZ reporting a backlog of traffic in the area.

In an alert to passengers, Auckland Transport said buses are not stopping in the area at present..

Offender 'known to police' - Seymour

Deputy Prime Minister and MP for Epsom, David Seymour, said the incident will shock people.

"People may be worried that this was some sort of premeditated terror-type attack, it was not that," Seymour said.

"It was a person known to police for mental health illness who has done something absolutely awful but not premeditated the way some people may fear."

He said Epsom is a tight-knit community.

"We don't expect things like this to happen here, or anywhere for that matter.

"Our thoughts will be with people affected by the incident, hoping they recover well and quickly."

There will be an increased police presence in the area while enquiries are ongoing.