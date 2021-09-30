Person shot by police after Auckland pursuit

Armed police at the scene in Lilac Grove, Hillsborough. Photo: NZ Herald

An armed person has been shot by police after a vehicle pursuit through Auckland suburbs this morning.

Police shot the person - who had a firearm - and have taken another person into custody following a fleeing driver incident in Ōtahuhu and Hillsborough.

The person shot is in a serious condition.

Police said a driver had failed to stop for officers in Ōtāhuhu shortly before 9am. The car eventually came to a stop on Lilac Grove in Hillsborough, where a person was shot.

A second person from the fleeing vehicle was arrested in Rendcomb Place.

There is a heightened police presence in the area, including in Carlton St and Frederick St.

Police said they are were seeking anyone else from the vehicle.

Video footage of the pursuit shows a black Holden making a fast right hand turn through an Auckland intersection with traffic banked up at stop lights.

The car's rear wheels can be seen snaking out during the turn as three police cars follow close behind. A fourth police car then joins the chase.

At least a dozen other cars driven by members of the public are pulled up at the intersection as the pursuit sweeps through.

A black stationwagon has come to a stop haphazardly at the bottom of a dead end street in Rendcomb Place. A resident saw officers arrest a man there.

After hearing sirens he came outside this morning to find the front of his house blocked off and armed police officers standing nearby. Two helicopters were circling above.

"I heard something that sounded like firecrackers, it could have been gunshots, three of them," Joseph told The New Zealand Herald.

Officers told him two offenders had been arrested and the threat was no longer there.

Joseph said he has lived in the neighbourhood for 20 years and an incident like this has never happened before. He said the neighbourhood is really safe and this morning's incident was totally unexpected.

A nearby resident said she saw a car being pursued down the road by police followed by the sound of what appeared to be gunshots. She believed there were two people in the car - both wearing bandannas to cover their faces.