Police concerned for missing Christchurch woman

Rochelle Tabak, seen here in a photo from about 5 years ago. Photo: Supplied/Police

Christchurch Police are appealing for any sightings of Rochelle Tabak (also known as Rochelle Fleming), who has been missing since Wednesday.

Police said there were concerns for her welfare.

"She left her home address at midday on 16 April and was last seen in the Addington area about an hour later," police said in a statement.

She told a friend that she was going to the bank but has not been seen since.

She was last seen wearing a black jacket with a hood, plain black track pants, with black and white shoes.

The above photo is about five years old but was the most recent photo police were able to obtain.

Rochelle is Caucasian, with red/maroon-coloured hair and is approximately 154cm (5ft) tall.

Christchurch police asked anyone who had seen Rochelle since the afternoon of Wednesday, April 16 or who has information which might help find her, to contact police via 105 and quote the file number 250420/1386.