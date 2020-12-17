Thursday, 17 December 2020

Police launch homicide investigation in Hamilton

    Police remain at the property on Kentucky Cres in Hamilton. Photo: NZ Herald
    Police have launched a homicide investigation in Hamilton after a seriously hurt woman died of her injuries.

    Authorities were called to a house on Kentucky Cres, in the suburb of Nawton, at 11.15pm.

    "On arrival, a 30-year-old woman was located seriously injured, but sadly died at the scene a short time later," a police spokeswoman said.

    A 34-year-old man has been arrested and is said to be helping police with their inquiries.

    "An update on charges will be provided when able," police said.

    No one else is being sought in relation to the incident.

    Officers remain at the scene this morning. Police staff are also at the site of a second address while investigators continue scene examinations this morning.

