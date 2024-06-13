Police shoot man after officer hit by car during raid

A man has been shot by police after he hit an officer with a vehicle, and another man remains on the run, after a raid in South Auckland.

Police, including members of the armed offenders squad, were searching a rural property in Āwhitu as part of a firearms investigation.

"Just after 7am, as our staff arrived outside the address, it was reported a man inside of a vehicle attempted to drive into members of our staff," Superintendent Shanan Gray said.

"One police officer was struck by the vehicle and a second was required to dive out of the way of the oncoming vehicle."

One of the armed officers fired at the driver, hitting him.

"The man was immediately provided first-aid by police and has since been airlifted by Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter to hospital in a serious condition," Gray said.

Three other people at the address were detained.

Another escaped, fleeing into nearby bush, and police were using a helicopter and dogs to track them down.

"At this stage, we do not believe there is a wider risk to the public in relation to this individual."

WorkSafe and the Independent Police Conduct Authority have been notified of the incident.

"We can confirm no serious injuries were reported to any police who were in attendance, however, we are ensuring that our staff will have welfare and support in place for them after what has happened," Gray said.