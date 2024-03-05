Posie Parker protest puncher named on social media

Judith Hobson was punched during the protest in Auckland in March last year. Photo: NZ Herald

Police are looking into a breach of a court suppression order where social media users have been naming the man who punched an elderly woman at a protest against controversial speaker Posie Parker.

The man’s name, occupation, photograph and town have been widely shared on social media channels.

A police spokeswoman said they were aware the man’s name, which is subject to a strict court suppression order, was circulating on social media and they were making early inquiries into it.

“[These early inquiries include] contacting the social media platform,” the spokeswoman said.

“We remind anyone in New Zealand to avoid sharing a name that is suppressed, as to do so constitutes an offence. Police [can] charge a person for breaching a court order, including a name suppression order, provided there is sufficient evidence to do so as set out in the Solicitor-General’s guidelines for prosecutions,” she said.

The man was granted a discharge without conviction and permanent name suppression in the Auckland District Court on Monday.

He was ordered to pay $1000 reparation to the victim, Judith Hobson, who made her views of the verdict clear as she left court yesterday.

“You’re a lying little b******,” she said to him.

In a victim impact statement, she told the court that since the assault, she had been unable to go out and interact with people.

Judith Hobson sustained facial injuries in the assault. Photo: Supplied

She could not sleep without taking medication and any noise caused her severe stress, she said.

“The crime itself has had a huge impact on my general wellbeing,” she said.

She asked the judge that the man not be granted name suppression.

“He shouldn’t be able to hide.”

Others shared the sentiment, including Posier Parker herself, on social media. Some have broken and named the man in an online suppression breach.

Parker said that if a “small fine” and anonymity is all she got then she would take the anonymity away.

Judith Hobson earlier said she felt let down by the police and justice system.

The post was published outside of New Zealand and is not subject to NZ suppression laws.

The Act Party, meanwhile, believes the defendant being discharged without conviction and given permanent name suppression is a “tragedy for women”.

Deputy Prime Minister and New Zealand First leader Winston Peters also said in a vague social media post outlining how the Cabinet Manual precluded ministers from commenting on court decisions “no matter how ridiculous and out of touch the sentencing is”.

The defendant’s lawyer Emma Priest said the man, aged 20 at the time of the assault, was caught up in what she described as the “frenzy” of the counter-protest in March last year and had now taken full responsibility.

He suffered from ADHD and autism and had undertaken counselling and rehabilitation along with 180 hours of community work at the Red Cross, Priest told Judge Kevin Glubb.

Judge Glubb said the gravity of a conviction on the young man would be out of proportion to the seriousness of his offending.

The judge granted the discharge without conviction and permanent name suppression but ordered him to pay $1000 reparation to victim Judith Hobson.

The defendant was charged in April, nearly a month after the short-lived visit to New Zealand by Parker, who has been labelled by critics an anti-transgender rights activist.

Parker aborted her two-event Let Women Speak New Zealand tour when her planned speech in Albert Park was drowned out by counter-protesters.

About 150-200 supporters showed up but that group was dwarfed by roughly 2000 counter-protesters.