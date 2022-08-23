Protest groups gather at Parliament

A standoff is emerging at Parliament between the Brian Tamaki-led anti-Government protest and counter-protesters shouting at them to "go home".

Tamaki's group arrived at Parliament in Wellington just before midday and were shouting "freedom" - only to be met by their opponents.

The capital is still smarting from a 23-day illegal parliamentary occupation this year, which began in February and ended when riot police clashed with the crowd in fiery scenes.

Today's protest is being led by Tamaki, the founder of Destiny Church, of the Freedoms and Rights Coalition, who is adamant his group has no intention of turning violent or occupying the parliamentary precinct.

It is expected that Tamaki will announce he is forming a new party he hopes will draw votes from a number of anti-government groups, including those who are against Covid-19 public health measures and vaccine mandates.

Protesters are allowed onto Parliament Grounds but not onto the forecourt.

The two groups jeered at each other on either side of a police line. Officers could be seen running to bolster the line between the two groups as they got within metres of each other.

Protesters walked from Civic Square to Parliament this morning. Image: NZ Herald

Additional police have been brought in from outside of Wellington, roads blocked, concrete bollards positioned and temporary fencing erected around the Beehive.

Wellington District Commander Superintendent Corrie Parnell told RNZ's Morning Report programme they were expecting fewer than 1000 protesters.

Police had spoken to counter-protest groups and were expecting less than a hundred people at those demonstrations, he said. Both parties had said they intended to protest peacefully.

Any behaviour deemed unlawful would not be tolerated, police warned.

"Trespass orders remain in place for some people who were trespassed from Parliament earlier this year and we will look to enforce those orders."

A large crowed gathered at Civic Square. Photo: supplied via NZ Herald

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she did not intend to engage with protesters and urged them to keep things "peaceful and lawful".

While security measures have been put in place, Parliament's grounds would remain open.

Wellington mayor Andy Foster said his message to those involved was to "play within the rules".

All cafes and bars near Parliament spoken to by RNZ said they would be open - but are expecting a quiet day with many civil servants expected to work from home.

- NZ Herald and RNZ