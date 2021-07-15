Thursday, 15 July 2021

Rare imported bikes stolen in Christchurch ram-raid

    1. News
    2. National

    Scotty Browns NZ on Wordsworth St in Sydenham was broken into at about 4am on Thursday. Photo:...
    Scotty Browns NZ on Wordsworth St in Sydenham was broken into at about 4am on Thursday. Photo: George Heard
    Two sought-after and hard-to-find bikes have been stolen in an early morning ram-raid in Christchurch.

    Scotty Browns NZ, on Wordsworth St in Sydenham, was broken into about 4am today.

    Owner Scott Brown said he was woken to a call from the security company saying there had been a break-in at the store.

    "They've forced open what is a very heavy sliding door which is only accessible from the inside and they've taken the store van and driven it into the glass front doors.

    "They've then opened the doors up and collected as much stuff as they could under what was a wreck of broken glass and aluminum," he said.

    Scotty Browns NZ on Wordsworth St in Sydenham was broken into at about 4am on Thursday. Photo:...
    Scotty Browns NZ on Wordsworth St in Sydenham was broken into at about 4am on Thursday. Photo: Supplied
    Brown said they were very curious to know how the van was started, as the keys were locked in a drawer.

    Amongst the haul were two Cervélo carbon gravel bikes.

    Brown said they were worth about $25,000 each.

    It also appeared the thieves had stolen up to 1000 pieces of branded clothing.

    "In some respects it looks like an order to get what they needed and in other respects it's like 'why would they take that'?"

    The bikes have an electrical component, meaning they need a charger.

    "There is no charger on them so it's gonna be a bit unnecessary.

    "Those bikes are very exclusive, they are very hard to get at the moment especially because of the way the world is with the pandemic."

    Scotty Browns NZ on Wordsworth St in Sydenham was broken into at about 4am on Thursday. Photo:...
    Scotty Browns NZ on Wordsworth St in Sydenham was broken into at about 4am on Thursday. Photo: George Heard
    Brown said they were preparing to move the store in the next few months so did not have CCTV cameras in place.

    "It's come at a pretty sh***y time, we didn't really need this."

    But the store's van was captured on police CCTV driving through the central city after the incident, he said.

    "The police did an amazing job this morning. They were absolutely terrific."

    Brown said the incident was not really a big deal to him.

    "Nobody is hurt but it's just an inconvenience for the guys who work for me and do a good job every day."

    Scotty Browns NZ, on Wordsworth St in Sydenham, was broken into at about 4am on Thursday. Photo:...
    Scotty Browns NZ, on Wordsworth St in Sydenham, was broken into at about 4am on Thursday. Photo: Supplied

    NZ Herald

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter