Tuesday, 31 August 2021

Resident allegedly threatened with gun in Chch home

    1. News
    2. National

    Police are investigating after two people allegedly entered a house in Christchurch last night and threatened the occupant with a gun.

    A police spokesperson said they received a report of an aggravated robbery on Jutland St, North New Brighton, about 11.15pm on Monday.

    The spokesperson said early reports indicated two people had forced their way into the house and demanded money.

    The victim was allegedly threatened with a gun, and the pair took alcohol and cigarettes.

    Police are investigating.

    Star News

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter