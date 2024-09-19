Restaurant burglars fill wheelie bin with meat, oysters, salmon

An offender stealing meat from the CBK Craft Bar & Kitchen chiller. Photo: Supplied via Chris Lynch Media

Burglars made off a wheelie bin filled with thousands of dollars of high-quality food after breaking into a Christchurch restaurant on Wednesday morning.

The owner of Ferrymead's CBK Craft Bar & Kitchen in Ferrymead, Shelly Trigg, told chrislynchmedia.com she woke up about 5.25am to a call from the security company to say the alarm had been activated.

Trigg told Chris Lynch Media: "When I checked the security cameras, I saw someone inside the chillers.

"I immediately told security to call the police,” she said.

When she got to the restaurant on Humphreys Drive, police were at the scene - but the offenders had left.

One of the burglars was seen on CCTV loading meat into a wheelie bin from the restaurant's chiller.

“They took everything they could: Eye fillets, oysters, salmon, butter, cheese, and meat specifically prepared for our stone grill," Trigg told Chris Lynch Media.

"I’m devastated. It’s such a kick in the guts.

"This is the fifth break-in we’ve had in five years. I’m just at a loss for words.

"The industry has been tough enough as it is, and now this.”

Trigg said she was impressed with the police response but no solid leads have been found yet.

“The whole thing seemed very planned and organised.

"They knew exactly what they were doing, breaking the locks on the back doors to get in."

She believes they may have used a truck to transport the large wheelie bin they took.

The police investigation into a burglary at the Humphreys Drive commercial premises was ongoing, a spokesperson said.

“Police attended within minutes, however, the offender had fled prior to police arrival and was not located."