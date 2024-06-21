Reward for missing Marokopa children won't be extended

An $80,000 reward to help find Ember, Maverick and Jayda Phillips ends on Tuesday. Photo: Supplied / NZ Police

Police won't extend the deadline for the $80,000 reward for information man on missing Marokopa man and his three children.

Ember, Maverick and Jayda Phillips have been missing since 12 December 2021, when they were taken by their father, Tom Phillips, to an unknown location but thought by police to be in Western Waikato within Marokopa or the surrounding areas.

Police were working through more than 40 pieces of information as the deadline for the $80,000 reward ends on Tuesday.

Detective Inspector Andrew Sanders told Morning Report they had not received the "gold nugget" that led them directly to the children.

Sanders said information continued to come through daily including alleged sightings, suspicious activity and certain types of offences that had happened in the area of interest.

"We've got some good follow ups to do but that might take a number of weeks."

But they were still hoping to hear from the people they believe are helping the family stay hidden, he said.

The reward was deliberately set for two weeks to target those people.

"If they're not going to come forward in that two weeks they're probably never going to come forward.

"Once the reward is finished we've still got a considerable amount of work and inquiries to continue with."

Sanders said a letter released on social media by the children's mother was of no interest to the investigation as it was received well before they went missing.

But her appeals to the public, along with the reward offer, had "reignited" the public response.

"With a steady flow of information, that's what's always helpful to us."