Road shunted aside by massive slip

Tiniroto Rd in Gisborne after it was wiped out by a landslide last night. Photo / Gisborne District Council

Photos show the extent of the damage caused by a massive landslide in Gisborne last night.

An estimated 100m of Tiniroto Rd was moved sideways into a paddock along with approximately 25,000 m3 of debris.

A video last night disappointed and shocked locals who have become all too familiar with roads slipping away thanks to this year’s wild weather events.

In an update today, the Gisborne District Council said they have begun to plan the major clean-up operation required to connect the road again.

There is expected to be a temporary track to be built by the end of the week so residents can regain access to Rockhill Rd and Parikanapa Rd.

The exact location of the slip is 20km from the SH2 roundabout, the Gisborne District Council reported.

It also happens to be in the exact location of the landslide caused by Cyclone Bola which formed a lake referred to as Lake French.

Despite damage to power poles and wires, there is currently no loss of power to any area surrounding the slip. According to the council, fixing the power poles and wires is the first priority.

The next step will be removing trees on the slope and trees at risk of falling, which is expected to take two to three days.

“Our staff continues to monitor the landslide dam that’s been formed,” the council wrote on social media

“We’re in discussion with landowners impacted by the slip.

“While there are other routes that residents impacted by the slip can take - it does mean a detour via Wairoa.

“We know the sooner we can reconnect everyone back to Gisborne again, the better.”