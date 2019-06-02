Serious crash near Christchurch

Police and emergency personnel are attending the scene of a serious crash on West Coast Rd in the Selwyn District tonight.

Two people are thought to have been injured in the incident involving a car and a van.

Police were called to the scene around 9.50pm.

Cordons are in place on West Coast Rd between Iris Taylor Ave and Sandy Knolls Rd.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

The extent of the injuries suffered are not yet known.