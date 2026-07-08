Severe weather still lashing upper South Island

Photo: RNZ

Hundreds of properties remain without power in North Canterbury and as severe weather continues to batter the region.

Heavy rainfall has led to washed-out bridges and to evacuations in Kaikōura, where a state of emergency has been in place since the Kowhai River breached its banks on Tuesday.

MainPower says there are outages in parts of the network because of the bad weather and damage caused by a washout at Cribb Creek Bridge.

Its website shows about 160 properties around the Kaikōura Inland Road are without power, as well as about 80 properties near Hanmer Springs and Parnassus.

A red heavy rain warning for the Kaikōura Ranges and parts of Canterbury and Marlborough is in force until 10am today, and road snow warnings are in place for most of the South Island's alpine passes.

MetService says further rain is expected and it might trigger a further warning.

The Kaikōura District Council says floodwaters have receded but there is a risk of more rain and changing conditions.

It confirmed assessments are under way to check when it will be safe for residents to return to their homes and there should be an update around midday.

Emergency Management Canterbury this morning said it remained "a serious and evolving flooding event".

"As daylight allows for further assessments, more will become known about the extent of the damage."

Several main highways remain closed due to the wild weather, and Kaikōura Mayor Craig Mackle says "a lot" of bridges have been lost to flooding.

He warned motorists to stay off the roads.

"We've lost a lot of bridges. So if you're out and about, you're running a huge risk. You can't see [the missing bridge] until it's too late," the mayor told RNZ.

The Kaikōura District Council said it would reassess the flood-stricken town this morning.

The council expected flood waters to recede overnight, but urged residents who have evacuated their homes not to return yet.

About 130 people have left their homes and sheltered at the Takahanga Marae and two other evacuation centres.

Takahanga Marae manager Chevy Allen said most were locals but some were visitors to the area.

He said people were now waiting for more information as to when they might be able to travel or return home.

Months to recover

A Kaikōura farmer estimates it'll take six months for his farm to recover from flooding caused by the torrential rain.

Dairy farm owner Adam McManaway says the flooding has had a huge impact on his farm.

"Taken out probably half the fences the farm; about 10 to 15 hectares of land has just been covered in gravel.

"There's probably a couple of hundred trees that are scattered around the farm that have washed out of the river.

"Since the ground is so wet we probably won't be able to get dump trucks and diggers to scrape off all the gravel straight away."

McManaway says fortunately, none of his stock have been lost so far.