Staff, teens hurt in fight at Oranga Tamariki facility in Christchurch

Five Oranga Tamariki staff and three young people were injured during a fight at a Christchurch youth justice facility on Monday night.

The new Minister for Children, Karen Chhour, said five teenagers instigated the fight at the Muriwai Unit at Te Puna Wai Youth Justice Residence.

Bad and unlawful behaviour in the youth justice facilities would no longer be tolerated, Chhour said.

"When incidents like this happen, and when young people act out and actually harm others within these facilities, it's not going to be tolerated anymore. There'll be consequences for bad behaviour."

Chhour said she had asked for advice on imposing tougher penalties on young people who assaulted others in youth justice facilities.

"I'm seeking advice on how we can make this work so that young people do understand that you can be rewarded, and there can be something to look forward to. But also, if you misbehave, they won't be rewarded for that bad behaviour."

The minister would not comment on what the possible rewards could be, saying she was still waiting for advice.