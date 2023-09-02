Tamaki-backed protesters try to disrupt Labour campaign launch

Protesters with placards for Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki's Freedoms NZ party disrupt the Labour Party election campaign launch at Aotea Centre in Auckland today. Photo: NZ Herald

Dozens of protesters from fringe political party Freedoms NZ have attempted to block the entrance to Labour’s campaign launch at Auckland’s Aotea Centre.

The incident, about an hour before the launch at 1pm, has since been followed by disruption inside after a man began shouting from the audience while former prime minister Helen Clark was speaking.

It’s not clear how the man, who didn’t answer when a reporter asked if he was from Freedoms NZ, got into the tightly ticketed event.

He kept shouting as Clark tried to talk over him, until the audience eventually began applauding and clapping over the top of his voice as security tried to remove him.

Earlier, protesters outside holding Freedoms NZ placads chanted, "No more labour pains" as a group of Labour supporters and MPs tried to enter the venue. Police were called and arrived later.

MPs were yelled at by Vision NZ supporters as they entered the venue.

Freedoms NZ, led by Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki and prominent anti-vaccination lawyer Sue Grey, is an umbrella party of which Vision NZ – led by Tamaki’s wife Hannah – is part, along with others including the Outdoors & Freedom Party.

The protesters, holding Freedoms NZ placards, put themselves at the entrance of the venue in an attempt to stop Labour Party faithful from entering.

It’s not the first time people from Freedoms NZ and its affiliate parties have attempted to disrupt other parties’ events.

Police were called after Freedoms NZ protesters tried to stop people entering Aotea Centre for the Labour Party's campaign launch today. Photo: NZ Herald

Freedoms NZ candidate Karl Mokaraka climbed on to a 2m-high fence to interrupt National Party leader Christopher Luxon’s press conference on Monday, forcing Luxon to move inside after Mokaraka ignore repeated requests from Luxon to "be respectful".

Mokaraka also led a noisy and disruptive protest against Hipkins when he visited Ōtara Markets last month.

Brian Tamaki told his church followers last month that Freedoms NZ was exercising its "right to protest and speak publicly" and that he’s "had insight from the spirit world" for his campaign. He predicted more of his party members would "pop up" unannounced.

"This could spread right across, down the south and everywhere," he said, before referencing Act leader Seymour.

"You’re next, David, you’re another one that hides the truth."

Today’s incident came an hour before Labour’s campaign was due to launch, with Prime Minister Chris Hipkins giving the keynote speech.

Hipkins is expected to make further cost-of-living announcements in his speech.

Labour’s suite of cost-of-living moves is going head to head with National’s package of tax cuts – and both parties are also promising to increase Working for Families by comparable amounts.

The campaign launch will be Hipkins’ attempt to rally the party base and convince them Labour is still in contention after its polling slipped into the 20s in a couple of recent polls.

National leader Christopher Luxon will launch his campaign tomorrow, also in Auckland. NZ First leader Winston Peters is also wooing the region with public meetings in Orewa and Auckland this weekend.