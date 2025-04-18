Thousands without power, residents urged to conserve water

While ex-Cyclone Tam is still churning away in the Tasman Sea, rocky weather is hampering the start of Easter holidays.

The New Zealand Transport Agency/Waka Kotahi said part of State Highway 35 near Gisborne (between Hicks Bay and Potaka) will be closed overnight due to surface flooding as crews assess the road.

A heavy rain warning is no longer in place for the Coromandel Peninsula, but will remain in the Bay of Plenty - west of Whakatane, including Rotorua and the Kaimai Range, Gisborne - north of Tokomaru Bay, also Bay of Plenty northeast of Omaio - Mount Taranaki, and Tasman northwest of Motueka over the Easter weekend.

The remnants of Tam were also bringing tropical air and high dewpoints to much of the North and upper South Island.

Thousands of households in the North Island were still without power today, following wild weather yesterday.

More than 3000 properties were without power in Northland, as well as just over 1000 across the Coromandel Peninsula, Hauraki, South Waikato and Matamata-Piako districts in the afternoon.

Extra power repair crews from Hawke's Bay would be in the Far North today to help restore electricity to about 2000 properties. At the peak of ex-Cyclone Tam, 17,000 households were without power.

Huge swells triggered by ex-Cyclone Tam washed away part of the waterfront in Paihia, exposing cables and a water main. Photo: Grant McCallum/supplied

State Highway 25 around the Coromandel Peninsula remained closed south of Tairua due to flooding, but access to Whangamatā is open. Emergency Management said the water was not receding as quickly as expected with low tide.

Controller Brian Carter said it was a long night with a group of motorists getting stuck when they decided to chance it by driving through floodwaters at Hikuai. They had to be rescued by Fire and Emergency crews.

The Far North District Council urged Paihia residents to conserve water after huge swells caused by ex-Cyclone Tam damaged a water main. Thursday's wild weather caused a section of footpath to collapse and undermined SH 11, or Marsden Road, on Paihia's waterfront.

The damage also exposed a water main which a council spokesperson originally hoped would be fixed today. However, it now says the main can't be fixed until the road is stabilised, expected to take place on Tuesday, after the Easter holiday.

In the meantime, the council is urging residents in Paihia, Waitangi and Ōpua to conserve water so local reservoirs stay topped up.

Meanwhile, arborists working for Vector were out in force today, clearing branches from fallen power lines around a battered Auckland.

The power company said electricity had been restored to 98% of its customers, despite strong winds tearing through the region for longer than expected last night.

Waipā Networks reported "a number of faults" across its networks, which run through Te Awamutu, Cambridge and the surrounding areas.