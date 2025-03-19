Three arrested over fire that killed elderly man

Ian David Moller, 82, died after an arson attack in November 2024. Photo: Supplied

Three men have been arrested in connection to the death of a man in his 80s and the arson of his Lower Hutt home last year.

A homicide investigation was launched in November after one of three arsons at the Hanson Grove block of flats in Stokes Valley.

Ian David Moller, 82, was critically injured and died four days later.

It was the third attack on Hanson Grove in the space of a month. The first took place on November 5, another on November 10, and the third on November 14, all during the early hours of the morning.

Charges against one person relating to the first blaze were dropped last month.

Detective Inspector Haley Ryan this morning said police had conducted multiple search warrants in Hutt Valley, targeting the three men aged in their 20s and 30s.

Now, the three men have been charged with participating in a criminal group, arson and conspiring to commit arson, while two are also facing murder charges.

The men were set appear in the Hutt Valley District Court this afternoon.

Four others were arrested during the course of the search warrants on unrelated matters.

Ryan said this had been a "long and protracted enquiry, which has culminated in today's arrests through the dedicated work of a team of detectives in the Hutt Valley and wider Wellington District".

Moller's niece, Denise Harrison, previously told RNZ it had been hard to find peace and move on while the person responsible was still out there.

"Had my uncle died at 82 of an illness or just old age, I could have reconciled that a lot more easily. But it did occur to me when I was speaking at his funeral that the circumstances of this were just not right."

Ryan said she had spoken to the family.

"I have spoken with the Moller family who were relieved to hear the news, in what is a further step forward in coming to terms with what happened," Ryan said.

She said police were confident there are further witnesses who might now feel comfortable coming forward and speaking to them.

People could report information on 105 either online or over the phone, referencing file number 241105/2249 or quoting Operation SOVE.