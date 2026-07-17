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A man has been taken into custody following a police operation around the North Island town of Foxton involving an alleged serious assault.

Armed police swarmed the area after emergency services were called to reports of an assault in Whangaehu, 50 minutes north of Foxton, about 11.50am.

Acting Manawatū area commander Inspector Phil Ward said a suspect was found near Foxton Golf Club just before 3.30pm and taken into custody.

Police were not looking for anybody else in relation to the assault, he said.

"We would like to thank the members of the public for their cooperation while police worked to locate this man."

Charges were being considered, he said.

Earlier, Ward said the victim was taken to hospital in a critical condition and the alleged offender left the address before officers arrived.

Police pursued the vehicle to Foxton and armed police and a dog unit were making inquiries in the area to locate the person, he said.

Locals told RNZ they had seen a dozen police cars with lights and sirens on in Foxton.

Residents said they had seen about six police cars with lights and sirens on since 1pm.

Local man Paul said he saw at least five police cars "flying past" on State Highway 1 heading south towards Foxton.

Another local said they saw about 12 police cars past the Foxton Race Course on Bergin Rd.

About 2pm a Foxton resident said a helicopter was flying over an area of SH1 just north of the town.

"It's done a big circle and it's coming back around. It's going very slowly, hovering."

A motorist travelling south through Foxton told RNZ there was "a large police event unfolding" just north of the town.

They said the armed offenders squad, a police helicopter and at least 10 police cars were visible.