Top cop suspended amid criminal probe

Deputy Commissioner Jevon McSkimming at a news conference with Prime Minister Christopher Luxon. Photo: RNZ (file)

New Zealand's second most powerful police officer has been suspended, pending the outcome of a criminal investigation.

Deputy Commissioner Jevon McSkimming is being investigated by the Independent Police Conduct Authority and the police.

The nature of the allegations against him cannot be reported.

In a statement from his lawyer today, McSkimming has confirmed that he was suspended before Christmas.

"He remains on full pay, pending a criminal investigation. When any police officer faces an investigation of this nature, they are typically suspended from duty.

"Mr McSkimming is cooperating fully with police and looks forward to the investigation being concluded swiftly, after which he expects to resume his duties as Deputy Commissioner."

He was one of the final two candidates for the top post of Police Commissioner last year. Richard Chambers was appointed.

McSkimming was promoted to statutory Deputy Commissioner in 2023 on the recommendation of then-Prime Minister Chris Hipkins.

The role comes with a higher pay packet and status than standard deputy commissioners.

Late last year he was overseeing road policing and operational services, which include strategy, media and communications, risk and assurance, and firearms regulation and reform.

During his appointment process, it was noted he had a "relatively unique career path", working at police headquarters since 2010 across a range of areas: strategy, service delivery, resolution, financial planning, arms admin, ICT and infrastructure.

McSkimming joined the police in 1996 and worked on the frontline in Auckland and Southland.

He has also been responsible for large restructures - as well as managing police IT systems, property portfolio, vehicles, and launching the 105 non-emergency number.