Twelve youths charged over robberies, ram-raid

Twelve youths have been arrested in the Rotorua and Tāupo areas after three separate robberies and a ram-raid in the area last week.

The arrests came following several incidents in the region.

About 7.15am on April 17, police were called to Sunset Rd, Sunnybrook, in Rotorua, after a report of an aggravated robbery.

Two young people are alleged to have entered a store and demanded items before fleeing in a waiting vehicle, police said in a statement.

The following morning, two young people were taken into custody and have appeared before the Youth Court.

On April 18, police were called to an attempted aggravated robbery of a premises on Hamurana Rd about 4pm.

Five young people were allegedly involved in the incident, where the worker was threatened, and tobacco items demanded. They were unsuccessful and left the premises.

Their vehicle was successfully spiked by police and the offenders fled on foot. After a foot chase involving a police dog and handler, all five were taken into custody.

The offenders have also appeared before the Youth Court.

Finally, on Monday, police were alerted to a ram-raid style burglary in Putāruru.

The alleged offenders then travelled to Taupō, where four young people entered a jewellery store on Horomātangi Street and allegedly smashed displays and threatened store occupants.

A fog cannon was deployed and the offenders left the scene.

Police located their vehicle in Atiamuri, where the alleged offenders damaged a police vehicle as they fled.

The vehicle was successfully spiked on SH30 near Rotorua, and five people taken into custody.

They all face charges in the Youth Court.

Bay of Plenty District Commander Superintendent Tim Anderson said in a statement these arrests demonstrated the commitment of police to locate offenders and hold them to account.

"In all of these cases, arrests were able to be made within 24 hours of the incident happening.

"I'm really proud of how hard our staff are working and their level of expertise when it comes to taking these offenders off the streets.

"These results should reassure the community and business owners that we have absolutely no tolerance for this type of offending."