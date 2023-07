Two people are dead following a crash on State Highway 3 near Bulls, in the North Island.

Police responded to the crash near the intersection of Mchardies Rd and State Highway 3 around 4.25pm on Sunday.

Two people died at the scene.

The road was closed at 5.25pm and reopened at 9.40am today.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised and police inquiries are ongoing.