'Unusual circumstances': Remains identified as missing man

Shane Edwards had been missing since May 2022. Photo: Supplied/NZ Police

Human remains found in Tokoroa earlier this month have been identified as 45-year-old Shane Edwards.

Edwards was reported missing in May 2022 and police say there were "unusual circumstances" surrounding his disappearance.

"We are determined to uncover what happened and to provide answers for his family and loved ones," Detective Senior Sergeant Yardley said.

"This is a tragic situation, and we extend our deepest condolences to Shane's family during this incredibly difficult time."

Police are appealing to anyone with information about Edward's movements before his disappearance or how he came to be found near Mossop Road in Tokoroa to come forward.

The smallest detail could be crucial, they said.