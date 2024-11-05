Vehicle stolen in alleged Christchurch car-jacking found

Police have found the vehicle that was stolen during an alleged car-jacking in Christchurch on Saturday night.

The car was found on St Martins Rd about 3pm on Sunday. The alleged incident took place on Portsmouth St in Avondale shortly before 9pm the day before.

Police said the offender was armed with scissors. They got into the car and demanded the driver get out.

Once the driver was out of the car, the offender drove off with it, police said.

No one was injured in the incident but police urged anyone with information about it to call them on 105 or report it online, using the reference number 241103/4782.