Victoria trying to lure Kiwi early childhood teachers

Photo: Getty Images

New Zealand’s early childhood teachers are being poached by the Australian state of Victoria, with promises of incentives and financial relocation support.

The ‘Best Start, Best Life’ campaign by the Victorian government, encourages people to move from New Zealand to teach kindergarten, with the quote “come for the career, stay for the lifestyle”.

Kiwis are told there is a job for everyone, from the big city of metropolitan Melbourne to rural areas across the state.

“With record investment and significant reforms there is a high demand for head teachers and teachers within kindergarten services,” the advertisement campaign states.

Location incentives for Victoria range from $9000 to $50,000, depending on the location and services.

New Zealand Ministry of Education workforce leader Anna Welanyk pointed out our overseas relocation grant provides up to $10,000 towards a teacher’s costs of moving to New Zealand.

“In any year we would expect some teachers to leave New Zealand and others to arrive from overseas to teach in New Zealand,” she said, adding that choice is based on many factors, including personal circumstances.

“We have confidence that New Zealand is actively positioning itself as a destination of choice for international teachers.”

Kiwi ECE teacher Imogen, who didn’t want her surname published, is one of the many people looking to make the move across the Ditch.

In an interview with NZME, Imogen said: “ECE has been in crisis for years [...] with the direction this new Government seems to be taking us in, we appear to be going backwards.”

The early childhood educator added teachers “left the sector in droves” following prior funding freezes.

A survey conducted by NZEI Te Riu Roa shows over the past six months, 68 per cent of workers in the sector have considered leaving.

Imogen hopes ratios of teachers to students are “changed”, calling the current system “unsafe and unworkable”.

Early Childhood Council chief executive Simon Laube said there was “really strong demand from parents” for ECE teachers to remain in New Zealand.

“Just look at Wellington - we’re still losing services in Wellington. Let’s face it - there is a huge teacher shortage in New Zealand.”

Laube believes the sector “hit the bottom of the cycle following Covid”, but remains positive the future is bright. “We’ve got a government taking a lot more interest in early childhood.”

Council of Trade Unions Economist Craig Renney believes it “makes perfect sense” for Australia to try and pinch Kiwi workers, with support for people wanting to make the move and additional funding promises for families.

The fears Kiwi ECE teachers will move comes after NZME revealed New Zealand healthcare workers are eyeing-up Australia, with a promise of relatively higher pay and better working conditions, against the backdrop of public service reform happening in Aotearoa.