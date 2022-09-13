Watch: Surfer winched to safety in Christchurch beach rescue

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Sam Jones told the Herald he was out surfing with his friend at Sumner Beach around 7.30am when the friend started to get pulled out to sea.
"I swam over to him and tried to get him but it was too strong."
Jones was forced to leave his friend and head to shore to call for help.
Ambulances, police and a rescue helicopter responded.
"You talk to the regulars here [at Sumner] and they know when they can and can't surf and they would not be surfing here."
Murdoch said the surfer had managed to get himself up on to rocks where there is a seal colony, which is where he was dramatically airlifted from.
"He was safe, but harder to rescue," Murdoch told the Herald.