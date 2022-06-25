Saturday, 25 June 2022

5.45 pm

Woman dies in Christchurch street, two men in custody

    A woman has died after a potential stabbing on a Christchurch street with police taking two men into custody following the incident.

    Ambulance teams earlier found the woman on Cheyenne St in the suburb of Sockburn at about 4.20pm.

    "On arrival, a woman was located critically injured," Canterbury District Commander Superintendent John Price said.

    "Medical assistance was immediately provided, however, she died at the scene a short time later."

    Price said police took two men into custody nearby "with our enquiries to establish exactly what has taken place".

    He said the initial calls to emergency teams were reports of a woman being stabbed.

    "Anyone who was in the Cheyenne St area around the time the woman was injured and may have information which could assist police is asked to get in touch," he said.

    Cordons are being put in place in the area and police ask that motorists and pedestrians to follow directions given by emergency services staff.

     - Police - 105

     

    NZ Herald

