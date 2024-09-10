Woman seriously hurt in Auckland carjacking

A woman was seriously injured after her hand was caught in the car door during a carjacking incident in West Auckland.

Police were called to a carpark in Alderman Drive in Henderson about 6.30pm on Sunday.

"Police understand a person has taken the victim's car and, in the process, the victim's hand has been caught in the car door," a spokesperson said.

"The victim was transported to hospital with serious injuries."

The New Zealand Herald reports the woman has lost some fingers.

Police said the car was recovered and they were speaking to three people in relation to the matter.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they were notified of an incident on Sunday at 6.20pm, and responded with one ambulance.

The woman was taken to Waitākere Hospital.

It would not supply further details, citing patient confidentiality.