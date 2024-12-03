Wrong job titles in health restructure plans

Photo: RNZ

Letters sent to IT employees at Te Whatu Ora Waikato, outlining a proposed restructure and possible disestablishment of their jobs, included the wrong job titles.

Some of the employees were assigned job titles that did not exist within the team, prompting calls to scrap the process and start again.

Health New Zealand has confirmed plans to cut almost 1500 jobs within the National Public Health Service. Union the Public Service Association union says 1120 will go from the data and digital team.

Acting chief information technology officer Darren Douglass wrote to those data and digital staff on November 22, outlining the restructure consultation process which included sharing the proposed new structure last Wednesday.

Before that, anyone whose job was impacted or significantly affected would be invited to a briefing session, followed by a group webinar and the chance to provide feedback on a "What Say You" consultation platform.

"No decisions will be made this side of Christmas. Subject to your feedback, we anticipate being able to release a decision document some time in mid-to-late January 2025," Douglass wrote.

"We are a large business unit, and we are proposing some significant changes. Our starting point is balancing support for regional devolution with driving efficiency and productivity to get back to budget as a national function.

"We know we won't have everything right, so it's important that you let us know in your feedback if you see something amiss or have ideas on better ways of doing things."

It is understood an "impacted" position faces a change of role or new reporting manager under the proposal, while a "significantly affected" job holder was likely to be made redundant.

A second email from Douglass said the job inaccuracies were a result of Health NZ's payroll system.

"We do not yet have a joined-up payroll system across the organisation, so we may not have totally accurate information on position titles and people.

"If you see anything that isn't accurate, please let us know as soon as possible through WSY (What Say You). We will correct it and assess how that may impact you and your colleagues."

Te Manawa Taki Waikato District infrastructure team leader Hugh Field emailed the Waikato team on Friday.

"We are aware that many of you are not happy with the job titles you have been defined as currently holding. The net result is the options you are being presented with are not appropriate for your skill set."

Field said a case would be made collectively to "have your mappings adjusted".

The partner of one of the letter recipients, who can not be named for fear of reprisals, said the Waikato group was unhappy with the incorrect job titles.

They questioned whether the inaccurate information was used to assess not only roles but role groups, which were also inaccurate.

"What sort of country has a national health system that does not have an integrated payroll system with accurate information including employee job titles?

"And how deplorably disrespectful, unprofessional and all round sloppy is it of a government organisation to send out letters to affected employees conveying very upsetting information that not only once but twice refers to a wrong title?"

The partner was also concerned at how those selected for redundancy, who had the same job title as others who were only selected as being impacted, were chosen.

Douglass said in a statement to RNZ that Health NZ was aware of four instances where data and digital staff impacted by the consultation had questioned the job title used.

"Where concerns have been raised, we will check the details against employment agreements and respond to those employees directly.

"We recognise this is an unsettling time for impacted staff and we are committed to continuing to talk with staff and unions as the change processes progresses."