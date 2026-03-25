What to do? Careers Expo day at Otago. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH The question: "so, what are you going to do?" is a heavy one for students. I have found myself reflecting on how we each respond to this — often with varying levels of stress — and why such feelings arise. For first years, I would say this question is often overwhelmingly difficult to answer, so much so that we often avoid asking each other. It feels almost impolite to be asking someone who you’ve only just met. Perhaps it’s not even something that I would ask someone until we became good friends. Upon answering, although the rare few do have that set-in-stone plan, the general majority feel that familiar rising sense of panic. Any hopes or ideas we might have feel undeniably broad and far-fetched. In this avoidance, we fear judgement of our hopes for personal success and growth. Fear of the future is also present. I often overhear conversations discussing how unnecessary, how counterproductive, it is to have to seemingly decide your life at the age of 18. Certainly, looking at our chosen courses and papers, the outlines of such intentions are beginning to form. The question of what determines success is certainly not a new one. However, a successful future within the turbulent world Gen Z is inheriting is a new issue and one we are all intensely aware of. It can be correctly assumed that first year health science is the most popular course, closely followed by others such as law. Although we are each striving for success in our own individual way, how accessible that success is seems to have been slowly decreasing over the course of our adolescence. As English teachers have drilled into me in the past, the goal of every movie, book or play’s main character is to gain happiness. This is the human drive in each of us. I would say today, happiness is commonly associated with wealth and this sentiment is especially strong within Gen Z. The current climate of the world is a growing source of anxiety which we are incredibly anxious about — even if we don’t completely understand the full picture, we do understand enough. Yet for me and many others, happiness can only be attained through the pursuit of passions and this is the form that success takes. I was expecting a lot more judgement from other students for following the path of a bachelor of arts — for the attitude towards this to be as it was in high school. For this reason, I often avoid answering that dreaded question: "what are you going to do with it?". Yet, I’ve never actually had that question posed yet from others in a way which feels interrogative or intrusive. This, I would say, is due to how the culture between university and high school centres around significantly different aspects of life. High school has a rigid structure, whereas university is accepted as having — and more importantly, implements — diversity. However, it’s not as if there is no space for judgement in a university environment — many might argue this judgement has simply transformed to focus upon the drinking culture which is inherent to student life. But I would say there is a more relaxed approach towards judgement — perhaps even going as far to say there is a significant influence of self-inflicted "fomo" (fear of missing out). And this brings up an important point: we are each realising that everyone around us is far too concerned with their own internal conflicts than to be concerned with others. A significant part of settling into university life is grappling with the freedoms this realisation provides. One day, we will graduate, and the fear of our future, our success, will be more intense than it ever is today. For now, there is an urge in each of us to make the most of life as it is. Easier said with cliches than actually done, I know, but sometimes it truly does feel that simple — this constant battle against fear of casual judgement is, in fact, unnecessary in the bigger picture. And so, when that familiar question gets asked again, we might have learned by then not to care about our response, and perhaps we will even answer truthfully, bravely, with an assuredness that inspires only confidence. • Eleanor Wong is a Dunedin first-year University of Otago student.