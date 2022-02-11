All roads led to the harbour on Saturday afternoon when the fifth race in the Sanders Cup contest series was sailed. The public was there in its thousands, blackening the wharves and the foreshore, and the water was alive with launches and sailing craft. The weather was propitious for the onlookers and it may be said that the scene staged in honour of the three little 14-footers representing respectively Auckland, Southland and Otago was quite the most memorable in the annals of yachting on Otago Harbour. One would have to look far back to the Exhibition Regatta of many years ago, the occasion upon which the Lyttelton boat, Pastime, came down and beat Leader and Ripple, the local cracks of the day for the big prize, to discover anything like a parallel in the local interest in a yacht race. The public had no reason to complain on Saturday. The race was the keenest that has yet been sailed where all have been keen. The three splendidly matched little boats, handled by their experienced and clever crews were well in the eye of the spectators all the time on the triangular course, and the going between two of them at least was so close that the excitement was sustained right to the finish. It was a gratifying sight to the public when Heather came to the front and led during the first two rounds, though suspense succeeded when in the next round the Southland boat, Murihiku, took command again. The Otago boat recovered in her position, and with the finishing line drawing near, the state of affairs was decidedly exciting. Again the Southland boat forged ahead and in the race to the line was a dozen seconds to the good, a truly memorable finish.

Elderly bowlers' day on the Dunedin club green on February 11, 1922. — Otago Witness, 21.2.1922 Six millennia represented on green

The Dunedin Bowling Club had a very gay appearance on Saturday afternoon on the occasion of the eighth anniversary of Elderly Bowlers’ Day. So many in previous years wished to take part in this gathering that it was considered desirable to raise the age of entry to 70 years, with the proviso that they must have been a member of a bowling club for 10 years.

On Saturday the playing space was fully occupied — 88 players taking part in the game, the aggregate ages reaching 6526 years, showing an average of over 74 years. Of these 11 players were over 80 years of age — Mr John Dewar, of Alexandra South, with 87 years to his credit, being the oldest player.

Kaikorai School arch unveiled

An immense crowd assembled in Tyne Street fronting the Kaikorai School yesterday afternoon to participate in the ceremony of unveiling the arch that has been erected there in memory of the ex-pupils and teachers of the school who have given their lives to the defence of the Empire.

The fallen number 110, and of that total five were teachers.

In the school grounds in the vicinity of the arch, there was also a large crowd, included being four of the officers of HMAS Melbourne,

Messrs W.J. Morell, P. Goyen, J. Wallace (chairman of the Otago Education Board), Mr D. Larnach, Mrs Macfie, Archdeacon Fitchett, the Hon G.M. Thomson, Sir John Roberts and Sir George Fenwick. Apologies were received for the absence of Sir John Ross, who was represented by his eldest son, Mr James Ross, and Dean Fitchett. — ODT,13.2.1922.