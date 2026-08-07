JUST when you think you’ve seen everything, the actors in our political melodrama pull out all the stops to glue you to the screen. New Zealand has a proud history of television political satire, and this week you could have been forgiven for thinking you were watching a new episode of it. Unfortunately, it was reality, not fantasy. We can only imagine what A Week of It or McPhail & Gadsby might have made of the actions of certain parliamentarians in recent days. The first issue was one which appeared to defy fairness and common sense after New Zealand First leader Winston Peters’ needless and racist comments to Green Party MP Lawrence Xu-Nan in the House last week. Despite Prime Minister Christopher Luxon condemning Mr Peters’ outburst advising Mr Xu-Nan to “go back to your own country”, Speaker Gerry Brownlee has decided he will not take action against the foreign affairs minister, even though he said he also considered the comments were offensive. Mr Luxon chatted confidentially with Mr Peters about the shambles earlier this week. Who wouldn’t have wanted to be a fly on the wall to see how those discussions went? The Green Party asked Mr Brownlee to rule that Mr Peters needed to withdraw and apologise for what he said. But, surprise surprise, Mr Peters has effectively doubled-down on them and claims they weren’t racist but just free speech. In their letter to Mr Brownlee, Green MPs said if no apology was made, they would pursue it instead as a breach of privilege. The Speaker declined that, saying the public were entitled to hear what politicians were thinking. He also determined he wouldn’t be asking Mr Peters to apologise, saying that had to be requested at the time offence was taken and by the person who was offended. That seems a pretty poor effort to maintain standards on the Speaker’s part. There is a difference between what Mr Brownlee later labelled “boisterous” debate and odious racism. The optics also aren’t good – it certainly makes it look like nobody wants to hold Mr Peters accountable, as the Green Party is saying. Things got worse when Greens co-leader Chloe Swarbrick was kicked out of the chamber for challenging what she saw as Mr Brownlee’s inconsistent partiality. She had queried Mr Peters’ use of the word “lie” against Labour leader Chris Hipkins, a word she pointed out she had been punished several times for. Then during Question Time, after a spat with the prime minister, Ms Swarbrick called a point of order and told Mr Brownlee, who had earlier been a defender of boisterousness but was now grumbling about too much noise, that “respectfully, the problem is your double standards”. She was promptly asked to leave the House. Given Mr Peters’ frequent heckling of other MPs and the appearance that he is treated differently, her argument has credibility. But wait, there’s more. On Thursday, seemingly from out of nowhere, Mr Luxon detonated his MMP bomb. He told Newstalk ZB there should be a poll on MMP next year if National is re-elected, as part of a broader referendum on whether New Zealand should have a four-year electoral term. Highly disrespectfully towards his coalition colleagues, the prime minister said he didn’t need “some yahoo or numpty from some other party around that [Cabinet] table”. That’s an incredible thing to say, though we can empathise to a certain degree with the frustrations he has with NZ First and Mr Peters especially. There was little discussion of the 2011 referendum, which had asked if voters were happy with MMP and got a 57.8% positive response. “A little bit of a brain explosion” is how University of Otago law Prof Andrew Geddis described Mr Luxon’s behaviour. He wondered if this was a consequence of a difficult couple of weeks for the prime minister. So do we. It is a terrible look for the coalition, which is meant to be working together to run this country until November. Dreaming of National being the only party in charge might be the sort of discussion you’d have with colleagues behind closed doors But suggesting a change from the MMP system at this point shows Mr Luxon appears to have had it with NZ First and Act New Zealand.