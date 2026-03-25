The Department of Agriculture display in the government pavilion, New Zealand and South Seas Exhibition, Dunedin. — Otago Witness, 9.2.1926 Upwards of 50 of the children attending three or four of the schools in Queenstown and the immediate district set out this morning on their pilgrimage to the Exhibition. It will be a memorable time for these kiddies, many of whom have never seen a railway train or the sights of a city. To people living in urban areas with all their din and bustle, it will be difficult to imagine that some denizens of the country grow up to manhood and womanhood before they visit the metropolis. But it is so. The Exhibition therefore, with its many superlatives of sight and sound, may be expected to have some real thrills for some of the Wakatipu youngsters this week. They will have three clear days in Dunedin, the return journey being made on Saturday. In praise of Taieri Mouth Taieri Mouth is at last coming into its own. For years it has lain, metaphorically speaking, practically at our doors, but there are not very many who are aware of its attractions as a holiday resort. A few of our citizens who know and appreciate its beauties have "cribs" at this charming watering place and others who have motor cars find their way there frequently on Sundays and odd holidays. Yet even in its unawakened state it was comparatively easy of access. Mr Hobbs has for several years been running a motor bus regularly, three days a week, and in holiday time the trains, running south and north, were met at Taieri by a steam launch, and visitors were given a short river trip of exceptional beauty. Those who travelled by road were given from a mile or two on this side of Brighton right into Taieri Mouth a panorama of seascape unsurpassed of its sort — a succession of rocky protuberances, separated every here and there by a stretch of sandy beach. On arrival at Taieri Mouth the visitor is greeted with delightful sandy beaches, with north, south, and east aspects and an island right in the mouth of the river. From the rocks large greenbone (the genuine butterfish) and spotties (erroneously called butterfish) are often caught, while an occasional silver bream or small trumpeter falls to the wiles of the successful angler. Then, too, there are charming spots of bush scenery, where rabbits sport freely, inviting the sportsman’s attention. These beauties are now being appreciated largely because of the corporation buses, which run every day when a load of passengers is available. At the end of the journey the trippers find an appetising meal provided by Mrs Robinson, proprietress of Riverbank boarding-house. Arrangements have also been made by which every time a bus load of passengers arrives a motor launch takes them up the river through scenery which equals in beauty that of the Wanganui River; the entire trip down the river and back occupies only about an hour and a-half. Taieri Mouth has been "discovered" and once citizens have tasted of its delights they are certain to repeat the trip. With fishing, shooting, surf and river bathing and strolls along charming beaches, the visitor who is not more than surprised with what he finds at Taieri Mouth must be very hard to please. — ODT, 26.3.1926