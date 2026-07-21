FEW human experiences are as universal – or as poorly understood – as loneliness.

More than just a blue feeling and the inspiration for countless songs, it’s linked to poorer wellbeing, worse mental and physical health and a higher risk of early death.

Even in the age of social media, we hear of loneliness being on the rise everywhere – to the extent that some have labelled it an epidemic.

To build a better picture, we analysed responses to the Gallup World Poll from more than 218,000 people, across nearly 150 countries. We found around one in five people reported feeling lonely during a typical day.

But that global average masked a stark divide.

In high-income countries, 15.7% of people reported loneliness, including 16.2% in New Zealand and 17.8% in Australia. In low-income countries, by contrast, nearly one in three people (31.3%) reported feeling lonely.

The findings challenge the classic idea that loneliness is simply a private struggle. Instead, they suggest it is also a social condition, influenced by the economic circumstances, institutions and strength of community life.

Across the data we analysed, one factor consistently stood out. That was the importance of social capital; the presence of trust and reliable support networks. People who report having others they can depend on are far less likely to feel lonely in every region of the world.

Other factors, such as poor health, unemployment and not having a partner, also played a part. People with more education tended to be less lonely in middle- and high-income countries. That relationship was much weaker in low-income countries, where wider social and economic conditions play a bigger role.

These findings led us to conclude that loneliness can often be the result of a person’s individual circumstances, together with their wider social and economic environment.

But was there evidence of a worsening global loneliness epidemic? While a popular idea, when we looked at data from 113 countries, between 2023 and 2024, we found no clear trend. In fact, just under two thirds of countries appeared to report lower rates in 2024 than 2023.

Again, this wasn’t uniform. While reported rates of loneliness rose significantly in low-income countries, they remained broadly unchanged in middle-income countries and declined in high-income countries.

Importantly, our findings should not be taken to mean loneliness is any less serious. It affects a substantial share of the global population and is strongly linked to poorer wellbeing, emotional distress and a range of adverse health outcomes.

The consequences of loneliness extend far beyond feeling unhappy. Across all regions and income groups, people who reported loneliness tended to have lower life satisfaction; both in the present and in expectations for the future, though this association is smaller.

They were also far more likely to experience stress, worry, anger and physical pain, and much less likely to report enjoyment in their daily lives. While the strength of these relationships varied, the overall pattern was remarkably consistent across countries.

Our findings also suggest there is no single solution to loneliness. In low-income countries, where loneliness is both more common and increasing, reducing poverty, improving health systems and expanding social protection might all help people build stronger social connections.

In wealthier countries, where loneliness is less common but still affects millions of people, the challenge may be different. Investing in community organisations, public spaces and other opportunities for people to build trusted relationships could prove just as important as expanding mental health services.

More broadly, our findings suggest loneliness should be seen as more than an individual psychological experience. It also reflects the strength of the societies people live in.

That has implications that reach well beyond health. Tackling loneliness has the potential to improve wellbeing, boost productivity and help build stronger, more connected communities. — theconversation.com

Dennis Wesselbaum is an associate Professor, Department of Economics, University of Otago; David Leblang is a Professor of Politics and Public Policy, University of Virginia.